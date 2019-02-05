Raw Politics: Theresa May promises she won't leave Northern Ireland behind

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is coming back to Brussels on Thursday to try and win some concessions for her beleaguered Brexit deal.

MPs in her ruling Conservative Party want her to renegotiate the Irish backstop, an insurance policy to stop the return of a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and its northern neighbour, which is part of the UK.

May plans to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier to discuss the backstop.

Barnier has already said the backstop and the Brexit deal negotiations will not be re-opened.

On Tuesday, May gave a speech in Belfast, where she pledged to not leave Northern Ireland behind during her discussions in Brussels. She vowed to find a Brexit solution that would avoid the implementation of a hard border.

