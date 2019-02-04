Live: Barclays' plans, Sala's missing plane, Pope's visit to Arabian Peninsula

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

British Brexit minister plans to compromise with Conservatives: Britain's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay will hold a meeting of a new working group of Conservative lawmakers on Monday seeking to find an alternative plan to avoid a post-Brexit border in Ireland, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said.

Sala's missing plane found: Private investigators have found the wreckage of the aircraft carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed to Euronews over the phone on Sunday.

Pope Francis' historic visit to Arabian Peninsula: Pope Francis arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula. The Pope will spend less than 48 hours in the UAE, where he will meet Muslim leaders in an effort to promote interfaith dialogue.