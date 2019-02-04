Six killed in central Moscow fire: TASS

At least six people were killed and three were injured on Monday when a fire broke out in a building in central Moscow, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

The death toll, which was initially placed at four, was revised upwards following "the inspection of the site," Yulia Ivanova from the city's Main Investigation Department, told TASS.

One of the casualty is "a minor," she added.

The blaze started in a fifth-floor apartment of a seven-storey building on Nikitsky Boulevard, a major road in the Russian capital, at around 01:40 local time. It was contained at around 05:00.

Forty-two people, including eight children, were evacuated by the 80 fire-fighters deployed to tackle the fire which engulfed 2,000 square metres.

"They managed to prevent the spread of the fire to an even larger area, as well as to avoid serious consequences," Ilya Denisov, the head of Moscow's Emergency Situations Ministry, told TASS.

Authorities have warned of a risk of collapse and have launched a criminal investigation to determine the cause of the fire.