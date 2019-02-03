In pictures: UK turns white under big freeze

England has recorded its coldest night of the winter so far, as sub-zero temperatures continue to leave areas across the UK blanketed in snow.

The low of -11.7C was recorded at Chillingham Barns in Northumberland in the early hours of Sunday, the UK’s Met Office announced on Twitter.

Yellow warnings remained in place in areas across the country on Sunday morning, with the forecaster noting that snow and ice could impact travel.

From snow-covered monuments to motorway chaos, take a look at the pictures below to see how the sub-zero temperatures are affecting the UK.

Visitors enjoy the snow at Stourhead House and Gardens in southwest Britain, February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People enjoy the snow in Rothampsted Park, Harpenden, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A snow sculpture of a figure is seen on a bench during snowfall in Bristol in southwest Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vehicles are seen stuck on the M3 motorway due to heavy snow near Basingstoke, Britain February 1, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. @AARON_DELAYS/Aaron Gilbert via REUTERS

Visitors view Stonehenge stone circle in the snow in southwest Britain, February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People toboggan in the snow on Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, southwest Britain, February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville