Egyptian archaeologists discover 50 unidentified mummies

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an ancient burial site containing 50 mummies dating back to the Ptolemaic era.

The ministry of anitiquities announced the discovery in Minya, south of Cairo on Saturday.

The identity of the mummies, twelve of which were of children, are still unknown, according to Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri.

They were discovered inside four, nine-metre-deep burial chambers in the Tuna El-Gebel archaeological site.

Some of the mummies were found wrapped in linen, while others were placed in stone and wooden coffins or sarcophagi.

The archaeological finding was the first of 2019 and was unearthed through a joint mission with the Research Centre for Archaeological Studies of Minya University.