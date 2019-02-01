Ukraine: "the potential is exceptional"

Trade in goods between the EU and Ukraine is growing fast. In 2017 it rose by nearly a quarter to 37 billion euros. Business Planet speaks to Hugues Mingarelli, the EU's Ambassador to the country, about the deepening ties between Europe and Ukraine.

"Ukraine has huge potential for investors because this country has an exceptionally skilled labour force. They have an exceptional industrial tradition. This is a country which produces aircraft engines, satellites, rockets. This is a country which has the best agricultural land on our continent. This is a country with fantastic touristic potential. So the potential is exceptional. This country has a lot of assets. We have to help the Ukrainian people better benefit and exploit these assets."Hugues Mingarelli

To watch the full interview click on the video link above.