Irish MEP tells colleagues to be respectful, they're not in UK Commons

As tension escalated during Brexit talks, an Irish MEP silenced the room, reminding her colleagues that they were in the European Parliament and not in the House of Commons

Members of Parliament should be respectful to those speaking on the microphone, she said.

"This is a very difficult issue for all of us, and the least we can do is respect the person that has the microphone," the MEP said to the chamber of Parliament.

Discussions in the House of Commons have been especially vocal lately, in light of Tuesday's amendment vote and continuing Brexit talks leading up to the March 29 exit deadline.