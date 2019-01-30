Watch: Juncker says that withdrawal agreement remains 'best and only deal possible'

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday that the withdrawal agreement remains "the best and only possible deal" and that "it would not be renegotiated".

The European Parliament debated Brexit a day after the House of Commons held a series of votes on Prime Minister Theresa May's "Plan B" and alternative amendments.

Juncker warned that Tuesday's vote at the House of Commons could increase a "disorderly exit" for the UK and that the EU "must prepare for the worst outcomes".

Juncker added that a return to a hard border in Ireland was out of the question.

"I believe we need a safety net that secures us against this risk [...] Ireland's border is Europe's border and it's our union's priority," he said.

Clarity lacks over what British MPs want

The European Commission president said that the British House of Commons was against many things but that it was unclear what they actually wanted.

Juncker said that he will continue to be in close contact with British Prime Minister Theresa May and will listen to her ideas but added that he will remain "extremely clear" about EU's position.

Michael Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, reiterated this point by saying that the House rejected a no deal scenario without clarifying what would be done to avoid that scenario.

Withdrawal remains "best agreement"

Following in Juncker's footsteps, Barnier reminded everyone that the withdrawal agreement was the "best and only means" to ensure an "orderly withdrawal" of the UK.

Barnier also said that the backstop, which is a major part of the agreement, will not be renegotiated.

"Rejecting the backstop boils down to rejecting the solution that was found with the British," he said, adding that it was the necessary first step to building confidence between the EU and the UK for the future relationship.

Watch the debate in the player above.