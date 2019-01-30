Letter to European Parliament accuses EPP of violating fundamental European values

A group of lawyers and civilians are requesting to suspend the registration of the European People’s Party in the EU.

The European Parliament was asked in a letter to investigate the EPP’s violation of foundational European values.

This group of concerned citizens claims the EPP has assisted the Hungarian government in dismantling the rule of law and has acted in contrary to the principles of the union.

The European Parliament voted in September to activate Article 7 procedures against Hungary, opening the door for future sanctions.

“We have a de facto one-party state, but you have regular elections so that they can pretend it is still a functioning democracy. What we have is an autocratic government with elections from time to time, but elections which cannot be won fairly because there are no fair elections,” Laurent Pech, professor at Middlesex University said about the state of the Hungarian government.

The professor added that since the activation of Article 7, the rule of law situation has only worsened in Hungary and has had virtually no effect on Orban’s rule.

"I do not know what they are doing. I don't know how much time they need to organize the first formal hearing of the Hungarian government."

According to the professor, Manfred Weber doesn’t stand a fighting chance to gain the presidency of the Commission as many EU countries and heads of state would be likely to veto his appointment.

The European People’s Party did not respond to our request for comment.