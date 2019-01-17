10yearchallenge: How did EU leaders fare over the past decade?

Scrolling through social media you may have noticed everyone from your friends to celebrities participating in the "10-year challenge", comparing current photos of themselves with those from over a decade ago.

The trend has been associated with the hashtags #HowHardDidAgingHitYou and #GlowUp — an expression used to describe someone who has undergone a boast-worthy transformation.

Among the EU leaders, one of the biggest transformations can be seen between the photographs of UK Prime Minister Theresa May whose pristine blonde bob has since greyed.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also appear to have matured, with their photographs from 10 years ago showing them with baby faces.

Then there are the politicians who don't seem to have aged a day, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let's see how some of Europe's leaders fared in the challenge.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Reuters

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Aléxis Tsípras Reuters

President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis

President of Cyprus Níkos Anastasiádis

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz Reuters

President of Turkey Tayyip Recep Erdoğan

President of Turkey Tayyip Erdoğan Reuters

UK Prime Minister Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Reuters

President of Russia Vladimir Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin Reuters

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban