#10yearchallenge: How did EU leaders fare over the past decade?

By Euronews 
Scrolling through social media you may have noticed everyone from your friends to celebrities participating in the "10-year challenge", comparing current photos of themselves with those from over a decade ago.

The trend has been associated with the hashtags #HowHardDidAgingHitYou and #GlowUp — an expression used to describe someone who has undergone a boast-worthy transformation.

Among the EU leaders, one of the biggest transformations can be seen between the photographs of UK Prime Minister Theresa May whose pristine blonde bob has since greyed.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also appear to have matured, with their photographs from 10 years ago showing them with baby faces.

Then there are the politicians who don't seem to have aged a day, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let's see how some of Europe's leaders fared in the challenge.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Reuters
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Reuters
President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz

Reuters
President of Turkey Tayyip Recep Erdoğan

Reuters
UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Reuters
President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Reuters
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Reuters
