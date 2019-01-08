It looks like a cross between an insect and a space ship — Hyundai's revolutionary new vehicle concept is designed to climb terrain other vehicles can't. There's even hope it could one day end up on Mars.
Take a stroll into the future with this walking car
The "Elevate" was unveiled at the CES technology show in Las Vegas. David Byron is the Industrial Design Manager at Sundberg-Ferar, the company that's been working on the Elevate concept with Hyundai for almost three years, calls it the "ultimate mobility vehicle".
"A vehicle with legs could drive first responders to a location like any traditional vehicle, but then walk or climb over treacherous terrain to directly reach the injured," he explained.
John Suh, Vice President of Hyundai's Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences (CRADLE), has incredibly ambitious plans for the vehicle: "I like to imagine that one day we'll send crewed missions to the moon or Mars and when that day happens the 'Elevate' will be a fantastic way to send a whole new generation of explorers to do science and discover those places," he said.
