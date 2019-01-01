In which EU countries do households spend the most on alcohol?

The European Union’s Baltic member states spend a higher share of their household expenditure on alcohol than any other countries in the bloc, according to new data.

The figures, released by Eurostat on Tuesday, show that households across the EU spent more than €130 billion on alcohol last year.

Estonia was found to have spent the highest share of household expenditure on alcohol in 2017, at 5.2%, followed by Latvia (4.9%) and Lithuania (4%).

The three Baltic states were followed by Poland (3.5%), the Czech Republic (3.3%) and Hungary (3%).

At the other end of the scale, Spain was found to use the lowest proportion of household spending on alcohol, at 0.8%, while Italy and Greece both spent 0.9%.

Europe has the highest levels of alcohol consumption in the world, resulting in the highest share of all deaths attributable to alcohol consumption, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While Estonia topped the household spending list, the country has been praised by the WHO recently for introducing new regulations on the availability, price and marketing of alcohol.