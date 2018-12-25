Spanish grandmother makes film poster for Disney using Microsoft Paint

Now her skills have received admiration from the film industry.

She's the Spanish grandmother whose talent for making art from Microsoft Paint has earned her a huge online following .

Concha Garcia Zaera, 88, revealed she was commissioned by Disney to design a poster for the film Mary Poppins Returns.

The movie giant described the artwork as "practically perfect”.

“It has been a great honour that @disneyspain counted on me to announce the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns”, the Valencian octogenarian wrote in her post. “I'm looking forward to seeing it, I've always loved it.”

The family film, a remake of Julie Andrews’ 1964 classic about a magical nanny, opened in Spain on December 21.

Microsoft Paint is a free programme that has been bundled with Windows computers since 1985.

Once an avid user of oil paints, Zaera discovered the drawing software over a decade ago while caring for her sick husband, who could not stand the smell of oil.

Then one of her granddaughters decided to introduce her creations to the world via Instagram last October and the Zaera’s boldly-coloured, flat digital paintings attracted thousands of admirers.

"I did not understand what was happening. (The followers) started to go up, up, and up and I was wondering what was going on," she recalls.

As of December 2018, Zaera boasts 185,000 followers on the social media network.