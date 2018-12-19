The old silk factory using Da Vinci's 500-year-old machine design

By Doloresz Katanich with AFP • last updated: 19/12/2018 Text size Aa Aa

You can easily imagine Pope Francis and opera singers Maria Callas and Andrea Bocelli wearing exquisite garments made of silk, some of which were created on the centuries-old looms of a little workshop, tucked away in the historic San Frediano neighbourhood of Florence.

The silk factory L'Antico Setificio Fiorentino was founded in the 18th Century. This is one of the last remaining silk workshops today and probably the only one to still use the machines of days gone by, one of them designed by Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci. "It's a museum that is also a factory," said Briza Datti, interior designer and head of the commercial sector.