Watch: What is Jeremy Corbyn's view on Brexit?

Brexit deadlock and uncertainty have engulfed the UK's parliament, opening the door to the possibility of a second referendum or a general election.

If the latter happens, Britain's biggest opposition party, Labour, could be well-positioned to capitalise.

Its leader Jeremy Corbyn — who voted to remain in the European Union — was criticised for not campaigning with more conviction in 2016.

So, with Labour hoping to have a fresh stab at getting into power, what does Corbyn really think about the EU?

Euronews' Darren McCaffrey spoke to the left-leaning leader on the sidelines of the Party of European Socialists congress in Lisbon.

