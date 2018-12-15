These sweaters tell the ugly truth about the world

In recent years, the most talked about fashion phenomenon during the holiday season has been the “ugly Christmas sweater” trend. Now the seasonal garment has been turned into something more than a mere fashion statement and as a result, the former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Nobel Piece Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari, among others may walk around in these kinds of sweaters.

The Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat launched a series of ugly Christmas sweaters depicting the year’s ugliest news topics as an attempt to keep important matters in the public eye. Part of the campaign is to send them to a number of people who have contributed to resolving each matter.

“Truth is the cornerstone of journalism, no matter how ugly it is. We can't shy away from topics that are difficult, in your face or hard to swallow. That's why this Christmas we are wearing them on our sleeve, literally. It is our responsibility to bring these matters into the public consciousness and keep them there as long as they remain unsolved”, says Kaius Niemi, the paper’s Senior Editor-in-Chief.