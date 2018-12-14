IMMERSIVE STORY: Take a tour of Europe's coal country

Representatives from states all over the world gathered in Katowice for the COP24 negotiations.

They have chosen an apt place to negotiate. 33 of the 50 most polluted European cities lie in Poland, and the Silesia region where Katowice is located is the centre of most coal mining activity.

Around 100,000 jobs depend directly on coal mining. But coal is not just a major provider of jobs, it also provides miners with the traditions, rites and a distinct cultural heritage.

In this interactive experience, you can explore coal country and coal culture.

Start the interactive 360-degree experience by clicking the image below. Enter full-screen mode by clicking the binoculars. Don't forget to turn the sound on.

If you are watching on a computer, you can drag yourself around using your computer mouse. If you are watching on a smartphone, move the smartphone around or use your fingers.