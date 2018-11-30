We see bruises that can come from beatings with batons

Text size Aa Aa

Are Croatian border guards proceeding systematically to violent pushbacks of migrants crossing illegally the external border of the European Union? A huge number of migrants Euronews met in Bosnia and Herzegovina complain about alleged police violence experienced in Croatian forests and mountains close to the border.

"Can you confirm those reports on alleged police violence?", Euronews reporter Hans von der Brelie asked Julien Kloberer, the Humanitarian Affairs Officer of Doctors Without Borders in Bosnia and Herzegovina. "We do documentation of this cases and investigate the wounds they have, the bruises", Kloberer tells Euronews. "Those bruises match with the allegations people tell us. We see bruises that can come from kicks or beatings with batons", Kloberer says.