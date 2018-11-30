Far-right activist Laura Loomer handcuffs herself to Twitter's New York headquarters

Far-right activist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to Twitter's New York City headquarters on Thursday afternoon to protest the company's banning her from the social media platform.
Loomer's account on Twitter was removed a week ago after she posted a tweet criticizing Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, and her Muslim faith, calling Omar "anti Jewish" and pro-Sharia law.
In the incident livestreamed on Periscope, Loomer, wearing a yellow Star of David such as many European Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, handcuffed herself to the front of Twitter's building in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.
"I am not going to stand by as people like Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg [try to] silence the voices of millions of conservatives," Loomer said at one point.
New York police officers arrived and asked Loomer to uncuff herself from the building's door citing a fire hazard, but she refused.
Loomer also criticized Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey for banning her as a "Jewish conservative journalist." Twitter in recent months has banned from its platform some far-right figures such as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its terms of service.