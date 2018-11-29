BREAKING NEWS

Should Ukraine join Nato? Raw Politics asks MEPs

MEPs at the European Parliament had mixed views on Ukraine
Euronews' Darren McCafferty asked MEPs whether Ukrainian membership of Nato would be the right response to recent incidents involving Russia.

Marietje Schaake, Dutch Democrat MEP said that such a decision would be "very controversial".

"But we do feel great responsibility for the stability and security of Ukrainians," she added

Alyn Smith, Scottish SNP MEP: "I don't think it's an answer for now and I don't think it's a serious conversation for now?"

David McAllister, German CDU MEP: "A country should decide for itself if it wants to have a pro-western orientation or not, no country should be forced to ask permission from Mr Putin"

Claire Moody, UK Labour: "I do think it is very important that there is seen to be a response.