Watch: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Leicester City helicopter crash victims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the football ground of Leicester City to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly helicopter crash last month.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, knew the chairman of the football club, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was one of the five people killed in the crash.

The crash occurred on the evening of October 27, with the helicopter plummeting down just moments after taking off from the King Power Stadium following a match with West Ham.

Srivaddhanaprabha "of course was a man of wealth, but that wealth did not leave him disconnected from those around him. He believed in giving back," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

After laying flowers, the couple on Wednesday met with several players and members of Leicester City's management to pay their respects.