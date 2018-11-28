Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live updates: Russia and Ukraine tension, Brexit economic assessment, Greece strike
Russia and Ukraine situation intensifies: The US seeks tougher European sanctions enforcement against Russia over Ukraine.
Brexit economic assessment: The Bank of England and the British government will deliver their assessments of the economic impact of Brexit.
Greece strike: Greece's largest labour union, the GSEE, organises a 24-hour strike against the government's labour policy. (Rallies start at 10 am.)
