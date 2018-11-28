Brexit deal to be debated for five days ahead of parliament vote

Details surrounding the final week leading up to the British parliament's vote on the Brexit draft agreement has been established.

Euronews' UK correspondent Vincent McAviney said parliament will debate the proposed deal throughout all of next week, with discussions potentially running for up to 8 hours.

Commons Speaker John Bercow can select up to six ammendments to the deal for these discussions, ahead of the December 11 vote.

The news comes just after a Bank of England report released on Wednesday afternoon warned that the UK's economy could shrink up to 8% in the event of a "disorderly" no deal Brexit.