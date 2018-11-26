How will May sell her Brexit deal to British MPs? | Raw Politics

The hard work now begins on Brexit for British Prime Minister Theresa May, as she starts her two-week campaign to sell the deal endorsed by the EU to MPs in the UK.

The Sun's Brussels reporter Nick Gutteridge said “90 plus percent of Tory MPs are saying they’re really unhappy with this” deal.

Meanwhile, British MEP Julie Girling, of the Conservative Party, said May had "managed miraculously to join up extreme leavers and extreme remainers in a common cause".

But Euronews' political editor Darren McCaffrey said he believed May had “public sympathy on her side”.

