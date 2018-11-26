French Finance Minister to meet retailers amid "Yellow Vest" protest disruption fears.

The French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will meet retailers and insurers later today to assess the economic impact of the ongoing nationwide "Yellow Vest" protests against rising fuel costs.

French retailers have warned that the protests risk hitting the Christmas shopping season and threatening jobs.

The unrest reached new heights in Paris this weekend, where 101 people were arrested and 24 were injured in clashes on the Champs Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to respond tomorrow.

Priscillia Ludosky, one of the organisers of the Yellow Vest protests said:

"We haven't decided on the future of the movement. We are just trying to be heard. We hope to be receieved by members of the government to make our messages heard."