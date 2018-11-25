No champagne corks popping in Brussels

The EU may have secured a deal, but it is not being marked with the popping of champagne corks, a grey mist over the Brussels skyline echoed the mood inside the Council.

"I am sad because watching the UK, which is not nothing, leave the EU is not a moment of jubilation but a moment of deep sadness. But we made everything possible in order to have this divorce being as smooth as possible but there are no smooth divorces," the EU Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters at the extraordinary Brexit summit.

He also made clear the EU will not budge on the agreement.

"This is the deal, it's the best deal possible and the EU will not change its fundamental position when it comes to these issues. I do think that the British parliament because this is a wise parliament will ratify this deal."

Looking ahead EU leaders said the best thing would be for the UK parliament to approve the deal.

"If I would live in the UK, I think I would say yes to this," said Mark Rutte Dutch Prime Minister. "I would say this is very much acceptable to the UK. It is limiting all the impacts it potentially has, Brexit, which in a way, also is in balance of the wishes of the people who wish to leave the EU."

However, the Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaitė remained pragmatic when asked what would happen if the Houses of Common vote down the accord.

"Everything could happen, at least four possible scenarios could be in place. But it's up to British side to decide which path to choose. It could be a return of vote for people, it could be new elections, it could be a request for renegotiations."