Down town Brussels feels far away from the EU quarter where UK negotiators are finalising their divorce papers. Some Brussels-based Britons are still inconsolable.

"It is a strange experience on both sides knowing your life is being negotiated on and I live here in Brussels and I work here in Brussels and it is just a few miles away in offices at Schuman where they are negotiating my future basically," says Bryn Watkins.

But this young professional is not leaving his fate in any politician’s hands. He is a man with a plan.

"My plan in life is that I am going to become Belgian. I live and work in Belgium and pay my taxes here and the only sensible route out of this that I can see. No agreement, no deal, no right to remain in Belgium will guarantee me in the long term what I want, especially if I ever want to what to move to another European country. I just have to stay here a few more years and then I will be an EU citizen again. But no, my life will never be the same again after this. It has changed a lot of stuff.

It is the same for another Brussels based British national – Rosalind Lester. I join her during her work-out at her local gym to hear how Brexit has impacted her. She tells me her mum still hopes Brexit doesn’t happen, but in the meantime she has applied for Belgian nationality.

"I’m British and I am proud of my British nationality, I grew up in Belgium and Belgium is my home so when the Brexit was announced two years ago, I was quite devastated… I just feel like a child in messy divorce because as I felt like I would have to choose between two identities to that are important to me," says Rosalind.

Dennis Abbot too, but his application for Belgian nationality failed. The bubbly Brit has been in Brussels for over 18 years. He recognises that the EU is not perfect but he would rather the UK stays in and helps reform it.

"I am not a massive EU fan, I worked for the EU, and became even less of a fan but it is probably the least bad option. And it is nowhere near as bad as the British public has been told it is over the 20 or 30 last years."

Robert Francis is also personally upset by Brexit, but the director of this public affairs company has no more time to grieve. Brexit is keeping him busy, and this week, he even picked up award for offering the best advice to industry to help them prepare for Brexit.

"Since August, our organisation has been inundated and so I think that basically shows that now industry is getting very upset and concerned and there is no certainty, business is having to organize itself now but doesn’t have any idea of perspective further," says Robert continuing, "It is our job to be helping companies to identify opportunities also from Brexit, there are opportunities out there. So it is our job to be helping organizations actually properly understand the impact of them but also all of those opportunities."