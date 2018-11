News are flooded with the negative impact of plastic on ecosystems and wildlife. A dead sperm whale was recently found dead with nearly 6km of plastic waste in its stomach.

Approximately 80 percent of ocean plastics come from land-based sources, and 20 percent from marine, according to Our World in Data.

Are you familiar with the scale of mismanaged plastic waste? Is your country in the blacklist? Test your knowledge with the quiz below.