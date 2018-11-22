Controversial TGV poster 'does not promote violence against women' | Raw Politics

A court in France has ruled that an advertising poster showing a woman about to be hit by a steam train does not promote violence against women.

The adverts were used to promote the arrival of high-speed TGV trains to Béziers, near the southern city of Montpellier.

They showed a woman tied up on the train tracks with the caption: “With the TGV she would have suffered less”.

The court this week ruled the posters — launched just months after Emilie Hallouin, 34, died when she was tied to TGV tracks by her husband and hit by a train in northern France — were legal.

