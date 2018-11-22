Austria's chancellor in London for Brexit talks with British PM

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street for talks.

Austria currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency.

May is trying to build support for her Brexit plan ahead of the EU summit on Sunday.

May agreed on a 585-page document last week drafting the terms of the UK's departure from the bloc.

A separate political declaration on their future relations after Brexit was also published today in a 26-page document.

On Thursday, Kurtz told the Austria Press Agency that his trip to London was designed to help May build support for the deal.

He also said that he hopes to get a "realistic picture" of May's chances of getting a majority support for the bill, according to AP.

MPs will vote in the House of Commons in London on the draft Brexit deal next month.

It is not yet known whether May will get the support she needs for the agreement to pass.