Racing to seal the Brexit deal

The race to finalise a Brexit deal is on, Theresa May has made a pre-summit pitstop in Belgium to make sure London and Brussels are on the same page.

It comes ahead of the crunch summit Sunday, where EU leaders are expected to sign off on the deal before it heads to Parliament, should all go to plan.

