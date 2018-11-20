Suicide bomber kills at least 50 killed in Kabul — Afghan officials

A suicide bomber has targeted a gathering of Muslim religious scholars in Kabul, killing more than 50 people, Reuters reported, citing government officials.

More than 70 other people were injured in the attack, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry.

"A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad," Danish said.

He added that hundreds of scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the occasion in the capital when the blast went off.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both the Taliban and a local affiliate of the self-proclaimed Islamic State group have targeted religious scholars aligned with the government in the past.