Rescuing baby turtles in Canberra

When walking through the Jerrabomberra wetlands, in the centre of the Australian capital of Canberra, one would not think that underground, new lives are beginning. New lives which are already in danger.

A recent report shows that two-thirds of the world's 356 turtle species are threatened or already extinct, however, their decline can have ecological consequences. Among the reasons, we can find the impacts to other species including habitat destruction, unsustainable overexploitation for pets and food, and climate change. In Australia, around the Murray River region, for example, the Eastern Long-necked Turtle has declined in abundance by 90% since the mid-1970s.