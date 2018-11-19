California police reunite mother bear with her cub
Police in Truckee, California helped to reunite a mother bear with her baby after the cub got stuck in a dumpster.
The bear and her cub were rummaging through a dumpster in Truckee when the lid fell, trapping the baby inside.
Citizens who saw the bear trying to free the cub called the police.
In a video shared by the Truckee police, an officer is seen pulling the dumpster lid up.
The cub then immediately darts out of the container and scrambles up a wall of rocks to his waiting mother.
Police also used the video to remind people to lock their garbage containers, saying "help keep our bears wild!" in a facebook post.