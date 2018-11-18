Femen stage anti-fascist protest on Franco anniversary

Feminist activists have disrupted a rally by far-right supporters of General Franco in Spain, who were celebrating the anniversary of his death.

Three members of the Femen collective plunged half-naked into the rally, with the slogan "legal fascism, national shame" written over their breasts.

Police then had to move in and arrest the women, who were surrounded by the some 200 far-right supporters, who were chanting "Franco, Franco" and insulting the women. Several other arrests were made.

Franco still has supporters in Spain, mainly but not only in the older generation, and until recently Spain's desire to be reconciled with his four decades of military dictatorship was stronger than the necessity to re-evaluate Franco for a democratic age.

But now it seems most of Spanish society is ready to move on, with the Socialist government ready to exhume his body, modify civil war memorials, and re-examine allegations of past crimes.

The pro-Franco demonstrations, until relatively recently well-attended, are now seen as offensive by some, and an unwelcome reminder of the past by many.