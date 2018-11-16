Imelda Marcos posts bail for graft conviction in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos on Friday posted a $7,400 bail for provisional liberty after she was found guilty of graft and ordered imprisoned.

Marcos, 89, was convicted last week of illegally funneling about $200 million to Swiss foundations in the 1970s when she served as Metropolitan Manila governor while her husband, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, placed the Philippines under martial law. She was ordered to serve 6 to 11 years in prison for each of the seven counts of violating an anti-corruption law.