Batkid five years later: Miles Scott is cancer free, Make-A-Wish Foundation says

Five years ago to the day, Miles Scott, who was battling leukemia, became a real-life superhero when he got to dress up as Batman and take down Penguin and Riddler in San Francisco as part of a touching request he made through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The city's police and fire departments, the San Francisco Giants and the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, granted 5-year-old Miles' wish by turning the city into Gotham allowing the brave little boy to fight crime and rescue the Giants' mascot, Lou Seal. Miles affectionately became known as "Batkid" following his special day.