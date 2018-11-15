Trump aide targeted by first lady is leaving the White House

Melania Trump got her wish when the Trump administration said Wednesday that Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel was leaving the White House a day after the first lady called for Ricardel to be fired.

"Mira Ricardel will continue to support the president as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday. "The president is grateful for Ms. Ricardel's continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities."