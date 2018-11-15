As Theresa May battles to save her Brexit plan, and her job, Raw Politics brings the latest news, reactions and analysis.
Raw Politics Brexit edition live
Now Reading :
Raw Politics Brexit edition live
"The Houthi threat has not been given due attention in Western capitals. They are not proscribed as a terrorist group by the US State Department, NATO or the EU. This means it is perfectly legal to support or even fundraise for them."Nathalie Goulet French Senator
"Although the EU cannot avert a ‘no deal’ Brexit if the UK chooses to pursue it, the EU can be ready to assist in avoiding it by leaving the door open for cooler heads, and warmer hearts, in the UK to prevail."Alyn Smith MEP for Scotland
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
"The UK government maintains that it is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement whilst simultaneously contesting the treaty through the courts. It reassures both the Irish government and EU that it will uphold its commitments whilst fighting to break them."Emma DeSouza Immigration and citizens' rights campaigner
"Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains"Richard Turnill global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.
"The EPP did not choose wisely. When the votes were counted, Weber had won an overwhelming victory. The EPP rejected the candidate of European democratic values in favor of the long-time autocrat appeaser."R. Daniel Kelemen Professor of Political Science and Law, and Jean Monnet Chair in European Union Politics, Rutgers University, USA
"The Houthi threat has not been given due attention in Western capitals. They are not proscribed as a terrorist group by the US State Department, NATO or the EU. This means it is perfectly legal to support or even fundraise for them."Nathalie Goulet French Senator
"Although the EU cannot avert a ‘no deal’ Brexit if the UK chooses to pursue it, the EU can be ready to assist in avoiding it by leaving the door open for cooler heads, and warmer hearts, in the UK to prevail."Alyn Smith MEP for Scotland
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
"The UK government maintains that it is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement whilst simultaneously contesting the treaty through the courts. It reassures both the Irish government and EU that it will uphold its commitments whilst fighting to break them."Emma DeSouza Immigration and citizens' rights campaigner
"Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains"Richard Turnill global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.
"The EPP did not choose wisely. When the votes were counted, Weber had won an overwhelming victory. The EPP rejected the candidate of European democratic values in favor of the long-time autocrat appeaser."R. Daniel Kelemen Professor of Political Science and Law, and Jean Monnet Chair in European Union Politics, Rutgers University, USA
Raw Politics Brexit edition live
As Theresa May battles to save her Brexit plan, and her job, Raw Politics brings the latest news, reactions and analysis.
Rebels in her Conservative party are trying to collect enough support to force her out from the leadership - promising a vicious battle.
Watch our special edition Raw Politics Brexit coverage from 6pm CET.