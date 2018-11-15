BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics Brexit edition live

Tesa Arcilla
As Theresa May battles to save her Brexit plan, and her job, Raw Politics brings the latest news, reactions and analysis.

Rebels in her Conservative party are trying to collect enough support to force her out from the leadership - promising a vicious battle.

Watch our special edition Raw Politics Brexit coverage from 6pm CET.