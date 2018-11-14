Watch: EU's Michel Barnier speaking after release of Brexit deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is set to give a statement on Brexit at 21h CET.

It comes after UK Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this evening revealed she had secured the backing of her senior MPs for the draft Brexit deal she agreed with Brussels.

May spent the afternoon debating the deal with her Cabinet colleagues, as rumours swirled about her future.

She now faces the considerable challenge of getting the Brexit deal through parliament amid opposition from her own backbench colleagues.

May, speaking earlier in parliament, hailed the deal she has agreed on a technical level with Brussels.

But it still has to be approved by the House of Commons, where some of her own MPs could be set to join opposition parties in opposing the deal.

There are other factors to consider too.

As well as satisfying May’s own MPs, the deal also has to get the approval of the Democratic Unionist Party.

That is because MPs from this Northern Irish party are propping up May’s minority government in Westminster.

The DUP, who favour closer ties with London, is worried the deal with Brussels will see it more aligned with the Republic of Ireland.