BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

brussels bureau

The Brief: Merkel's message, Brexit visas and cheese copyright

 Comments
Now Reading :

The Brief: Merkel's message, Brexit visas and cheese copyright

The Brief: Merkel's message, Brexit visas and cheese copyright
Text size Aa Aa

In this edition of the Brief from Brussels a look at Angela Merkel's message of tolerance, visa-free travel proposals for Brexit Britain and a copyright fight over the taste of Dutch cheese.