The Brief: Italy standoff, Navalny and Film prize

In this edition of the Brief the EU responds to the Italy budget plans, Kremlin critic Navalny is allowed out of Russia to attend court in Strasbourg, and Woman at War wins the European parliament's Lux Film prize.