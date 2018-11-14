Pregnant mother shot dead with a crossbow, but her unborn child survived

A woman who was eight months pregnant was shot dead with a crossbow, but her baby survived and was delivered by an emergency cesarean section, a Metropolitan Police spokesman in the United Kingdom told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Sana Muhammad, 35, was shot with a crossbow bolt Monday morning in Ilford in East London in front of her five children, according to her husband. She suffered an abdominal injury and was taken to a hospital where she later died, authorities said. The crossbow bolt allegedly missed her then-unborn baby by inches, London'sEvening Standard reported.

Sana Muhammad, 35, was eight months pregnant when shot in the abdomen by a crossbow. Her son survived after an emergency C-section. via GoFundMe

The suspect, Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, is believed to be the victim's former partner, the Evening Standard reported, adding that police said no one else is being sought in connection with the attack.