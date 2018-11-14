Hoverbikes are finally here, but don't expect to fly cheap

The era of the hoverbike is finally at hand, but you'll have to be well-heeled to join in. A California company recently announced that it would begin deliveries of its long-anticipated flying motorcycle in the first half of 2019 for an estimated price of $150,000.

The Hoversurf S3 looks a bit like what you'd get if you crossed a motorcycle with a quadcopter. It has a seat for one rider and four horizontally mounted electric propellers controlled by a pair of joysticks.

The sub-250-pound craft is designed to skim over the landscape at the company-specified "safe altitude" of about 16 feet and at speeds of up to 60 miles an hour. Its lithium-manganese-nickel batteries allow airborne jaunts of up to 25 minutes, according to the manufacturer, San Jose-based Hoversurf.