Cypriot carnival bans costumes inspired by Netflix series 'Money Heist'

The Cypriot city of Limassol, which hosts one of the world's biggest carnivals, has announced that in 2019, groups of revellers will not be allowed to come dressed as characters from Netflix's "Money Heist" show.

In a statement on Tuesday announcing how groups can apply to participate in next year's official events, the carnival said that any applications featuring "Money Heist" costumes would be rejected.

The Netflix original show from Spain — titled "Casa de Papel" — follows a group of criminals trying to pull off the biggest heist in history by printing billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. They disguise themselves by wearing red overalls and Salvador Dali masks.