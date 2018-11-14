The Cypriot city of Limassol, which hosts one of the world's biggest carnivals, has announced that in 2019, groups of revellers will not be allowed to come dressed as characters from Netflix's "Money Heist" show.
Cypriot carnival bans costumes inspired by Netflix series 'Money Heist'
In a statement on Tuesday announcing how groups can apply to participate in next year's official events, the carnival said that any applications featuring "Money Heist" costumes would be rejected.
The Netflix original show from Spain — titled "Casa de Papel" — follows a group of criminals trying to pull off the biggest heist in history by printing billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. They disguise themselves by wearing red overalls and Salvador Dali masks.
Starring Ursula Cobero, Alvaro Morte and Itzar Ituno, the series is the streaming platform's most-watched non-English show and the costume has become a fan favourite at carnivals.
Authorities behind the carnival in Cyprus' second city are worried that the "Money Heist" costume, which covers the face and entire body, may enable some revellers to violate security measures and hide weapons, according to the country's news agency CNA.
Limassol's carnival spans 10 days and includes processions as well as dance, music and satirical events.
Groups of up to 500 people can participate in the parades and many had already expressed an interest in attending in "Money Heist" costumes, according to CNA.
The carnival will kick off on March 10, 2019.