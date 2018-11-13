Is the Trump-Macron 'bromance' over?

Text size Aa Aa

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron may have enjoyed a special "bromance" over the weekend's Armistice commemoration, but that could be coming to an end after Trump mocked the nation over the world wars.

The US president issued a heavily loaded tweet on Tuesday in which he said the French "were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along". He also repeated his accusation that Macron had demanded a European army to protect itself against the US.