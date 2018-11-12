Raw Politics examines Trump and Putin's exchange in Paris

Trump’s chummy exchange with Putin at the World War I centenary commemorations in Paris feature in Raw Politics’ Raw Moment on Monday.
Photos and video footage of Sunday’s Armistice parade show the US President beaming from ear to ear as his Russian counterpart approaches him. After awkwardly brushing off a handshake from Macron, Vladimir Putin greets Merkel and shakes Trump’s hand, before giving him the thumbs up and a friendly pat on the arm as he returns to his spot among other world leaders at the event.
“From Europe I see there’s a more and more aggressive Russian Federation … and I want Europe to stay united,” Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan tells anchor Tesa Arcilla, “I’m worried about the thumbs up from the Russian President”.
