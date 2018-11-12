Israeli raid inside Gaza leaves Hamas commander and Israeli soldier among dead

At least six Palestinians including a Hamas commander, as well as an Israeli soldier, have been killed in Gaza after Israel carried out an undercover raid and airstrikes in the territory.

The exchange has brought a security alert along Israel’s border with Gaza amid fears that tensions may be revived after a recent period of relative calm.

Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Paris to return home and deal with the matter. The Israeli Prime Minister had been due to meet President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in the French capital, where he attended World War I commemorations over the weekend.

A Hamas spokesman has condemned what he called a “cowardly Israeli attack”.

Israel targets Hamas commander

According to the Islamist militant group that dominates Gaza, the Israeli operation took place about three kilometres inside the territory, near Khan Younes in the south.

Israeli assailants fired on a group of armed Palestinian men from a passing car, Hamas said, targeting and killing the deputy commander of its military wing. He has been named as Nour Baraka.

There followed an exchange of fire, while Israeli air strikes saw over 40 missiles fired into the area, Hamas added, while its gunmen chased the Israeli forces back to the border.

News reports variously say that either six or seven Palestinians were killed. Hamas says four of its militants, including the commander, died.

The Israeli military tweeted to say that during “special forces operational activity” in Gaza, an Israeli officer was killed and another injured during an exchange of fire. It later identified the dead officer as “Lt. Col. M.”, adding that his family had been notified. The wounded officer is believed to have been taken to hospital in Israel.

Israel claims that Hamas responded by launching missiles into Israeli territory, which it says caused no injuries or damage. Three of 17 rockets fired were intercepted, the military said.

Sirens sounded amid a security alert near Israel’s border with Gaza. A railway line was closed and school was cancelled.

Peace efforts

The confrontation happened just as efforts were intensifying to achieve a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, involving Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations. Reports say some progress had been made.

Netanyahu has said the operation was necessary to bring calm to southern Israel. Earlier on Sunday he claimed that “internal tensions” were destabilising Gaza, but that he wanted to avoid a “humanitarian crisis”.

Israel has allowed diesel fuel to be supplied to Gaza to provide electricity, and has authorised Qatar to pay $15 million in salaries to civil servants in Gaza. The first deliveries began on Friday.

However, the move is reported to have brought a dispute between rival right-wing elements in Netanyahu’s government.

The renewed hostilities follow months of clashes since Palestinians began a series of weekly protests in March, along Gaza’s border with Israel, demanding the right of refugees to return to their ancestral homes.

Since then more than 200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly by Israeli fire – while two Israeli soldiers have now died after the latest confrontation.