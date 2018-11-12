Bike rally through Vietnam capital marks end of annual gay pride week
Several hundred people participated in a bike rally on Sunday to mark the end of Hanoi's annual gay pride week and to advocate for LGBT rights in Vietnam.
Adorned with rainbow flags, parade participants cycled through the busy streets of Vietnam's capital, chanting slogans of equal love and rights.
Vietnam has come a long way in LGBT tolerance and acceptance.
From being deemed a "social evil" less than a decade ago, homosexuality is no longer a taboo topic and the country's lawmakers are discussing the possibility of legalising gay marriage.