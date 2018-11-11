Trump made the midterms about values — that's why Republicans lost so badly | View

Text size Aa Aa

By Bill Schneider It wasn't the economy, stupid. This election was about values. President Donald Trump deliberately defined the election as a showdown between liberal and conservative values: the New America (immigrants, minorities, young people, women) versus the Old America (whites, older men, religious people, rural Americans). The result? A standoff. Democrats took charge of the House of Representativeswhile Republicans gained seats in the Senate. Voters may want the two parties to work together, but differences of values, unlike differences of interests, are difficult to compromise. People's politics are driven by both interests and values. They sometimes conflict. Voters may want the two parties to work together, but differences of values, unlike differences of interests, are difficult to compromise

Trump’s strategy flopped in House races. House elections were held everywhere, and his red state rallies only alienated voters in affluent suburbs. It's likely to fail again in 2020. Bill Schneider Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University